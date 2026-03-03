US embassy orders partial evacuation from Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday ordered the departure of non-essential US government personnel from Iraq, citing heightened security risks, and urged American citizens to leave the country as soon as conditions allow.

In a security alert, the embassy said the State Department updated its travel advisory for Iraq to reflect the evacuation order. The advisory remains at Level 4: Do Not Travel.

The embassy “strongly” advised US citizens not to travel to Iraq for any reason and urged those already in the country to depart when it is safe or shelter in place until departure becomes possible.

It warned that Iraqi authorities could close and reopen airspace with little notice, and that land border crossings may also shut suddenly. While roads remain open, Americans traveling within Iraq do so at their own risk, the statement said.

The alert cited ongoing threats from Iran and armed groups aligned with it, including risks from rockets, drones and other projectiles. It also warned of continuing protests and unrest targeting the United States, particularly near Baghdad’s Suspension Bridge, where demonstrations could turn violent without warning.

The embassy and the US Consulate General in Erbil have suspended routine consular services. Iraq’s International Zone, commonly known as the Green Zone, has been closed with limited exceptions. Americans were instructed not to approach the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate in Erbil under current security restrictions.