Joshua Harris appointed US chargé d’affaires in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad announced on Tuesday that Joshua Harris, a senior career diplomat and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, will assume duties next week as Washington’s chargé d’affaires in Iraq, succeeding Steven Fagin.

نُعرب عن امتناننا لــ #القائم_بالأعمال فاجن على قيادته الراسخة في عموم العراق، وعلى جهوده في تعزيز الروابط وخلق الفرص للاستثمار الأميركي. ومع استعداد القائم بالأعمال فاجن لمغادرة العراق، نتطلع إلى الترحيب بالقائم بالأعمال الجديد، جوش هاريس، الأسبوع المقبل لمواصلة هذا العمل المهم.

Harris concluded his tenure at the State Department on August 5, having served since July 2022. His previous roles include Director of Policy for the Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition, Director for Iraq at the National Security Council, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Tripoli and the Libya External Office in Tunis.

He also led US policy coordination on North Africa between 2021 and 2022 as Director for North African Affairs at the NSC, and earlier served as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Director of the Office of Maghreb Affairs. His foreign assignments include postings in Iraq, Libya, Slovenia, and Croatia.

A graduate of Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and the London School of Economics, Harris speaks Arabic, Croatian, French, Italian, Polish, and Slovenian.