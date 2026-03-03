Tear gas pushes protesters back from Green Zone, 15 injured

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Fifteen protesters were injured on Tuesday after security forces fired tear gas to prevent demonstrators from breaching the Green Zone in central Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said supporters of armed factions renewed their protests near the Green Zone entrance from the Suspension Bridge side, close to the US Embassy, and attempted to enter the fortified area.

Security forces responded by launching tear gas canisters to push the crowd back, resulting in cases of suffocation and 15 injuries caused by a stampede among protesters.

The situation remains tense around the area, with a heavy security deployment in place.