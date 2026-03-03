Drone approaches Baghdad’s Victoria Base

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi air defenses intercepted a drone that approached the perimeter of Victoria Base at Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The unmanned aircraft was pushed away before reaching the facility. No casualties or material damage were reported, and the origin of the aircraft has not been identified.

The incident follows a similar episode yesterday, when another unidentified drone flew near the same base and was shot down by air defenses, according to security officials. Authorities subsequently imposed restrictions on filming near the airport and military compound.

The repeated breaches come amid heightened tension inside Iraq after Israel’s airstrike on Saturday that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering public anger and a series of drone incidents across several Iraqi provinces.