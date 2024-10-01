US Ambassador aalls for halt to attacks on diplomatic missions in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski emphasized that the ongoing attacks on diplomatic missions in Baghdad "must stop."

Romanowski confirmed on X, "Last night there was an attack on the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Compound, a US diplomatic facility. Thankfully, no casualties. I appreciate the Government of Iraq’s quick response to the attack, and I continue to ask them to protect diplomatic missions and Coalition partner personnel and facilities. These attacks must stop."

Earlier on Tuesday morning, three rockets targeted the Victoria base at Baghdad International Airport. According to a security source, one rocket landed near the base, another at the headquarters of the Second Regiment of the Counter-Terrorism Service, and the third near a civilian airport runway.