President Barzani, US Ambassador push for Erbil-Baghdad cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the importance of political consensus in forming the upcoming Kurdish government following the announcement of the election results held on the 23rd of this month.

The final results are set to be announced by the High Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Presidency, Barzani met with the US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski. The discussions focused on the Kurdish parliamentary elections and their outcomes, with Romanowski congratulating Barzani and the people of Kurdistan on the successful elections.

Both sides affirmed the significance of cooperation among political parties to establish the government and discussed the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil, as well as their efforts to resolve outstanding issues.

“They praised the ongoing dialogue aimed at addressing these issues through mutual understanding, agreeing that resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad would enhance stability in the country,” as per the statement.

In another aspect of the meeting, the latest developments in the Middle East were highlighted, stressing the need for comprehensive efforts in the region to maintain stability and prevent the escalation of complexities.

They also reiterated the necessity for Iraq to “remain detached from regional conflicts and problems.”

The meeting further addressed US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, along with other matters of mutual interest.