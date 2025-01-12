President Barzani to embark on key two-day visit to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to arrive in Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit, where he will meet with senior officials and political leaders to address critical national and regional issues.

According to Delshad Shahab, spokesperson for the Kurdish Presidency, “President Barzani will attend a meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC) during his visit.”

This marks Barzani's first trip to Baghdad since April 2024, when he engaged with Iraqi leaders on issues including Erbil-Baghdad relations, the political climate, and economic cooperation. He also participated in SAC and Coordination Framework discussions at that time.

The State Administration Coalition, established in late 2022, brings together the Coordination Framework, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and a coalition of Sunni Arab politicians. The alliance was formed to address Iraq's political deadlock and promote more inclusive governance.