US ambassador to Iraq denounces “chaos” in Syria

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, expressed her rejection of the "chaos" caused by armed groups following their recent attacks in Syria.

During her meeting with National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, Romanowski noted, such acts pose a threat to the security and stability of the region and the world.

For his part, al-Araji reiterated Iraq's position against the actions of these terrorist groups in Syria.

The two discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the operations carried out in Syria by groups designated by the US as "terrorist organizations".