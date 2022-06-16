Report

President Barzani receives the US Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-06-16T21:10:45+0000
President Barzani receives the US Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received in Erbil the new US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and the U.S. Consul General in Kurdistan, Robert Palladino.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani congratulated Romanowski on assuming office and wished her success.

“The President gave an overview of the latest developments in Iraq, the status of the political process in the country, and ways to overcome the current challenges.” The Presidency said.

“Discussions also focused on the US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as both sides reaffirmed their mutual willingness to promote bilateral ties, and to expand areas of joint cooperation, especially in the field of investments and US capital in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

“Both sides agreed that Iraqi forces and parties need to work together and help find a solution to the political gridlock, and confront the challenges to ensure security and political stability in the country.”

Discussions also covered global climate change and its implications for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and ways to confront it. The developments in the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, the danger of terrorism and confronting ISIS, the situation in the wider region, and other issues of common interest.”

