US Ambassador welcomes Kurdistan’s election announcement

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski expressed her welcome to the announcement of elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq scheduled for October 20th.

Romanowski stated on X, "We call on the Kurdistan Regional Government to ensure the fairness and transparency of these elections."

She praised the efforts of Kurdistan Region's President in pushing for timely elections, saying, "Congrats to President Nechirvan Barzani for his efforts," and added, "Elections have been repeatedly delayed, and for the sake of a democratic Kurdistan, there should be no further delays."

Yesterday, the US State Department commended President Barzani for facilitating an agreement among Kurdistan Region's parties to hold the elections.

Notably, the European Union also welcomed the Region's announcement of parliamentary elections.