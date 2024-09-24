Nechirvan Barzani launches Kurdistan election campaign, calls for civil and transparent process

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani announced that the official campaign for the Kurdistan Parliament elections will begin on Wednesday.

In a speech marking the start of the campaign, he stated, "Dear citizens, political parties, blocs, and candidates, the election campaign for the Kurdistan Parliament begins tomorrow. I urge all parties to adhere to the guidelines set by the Independent High Electoral Commission."

Barzani called for a calm and civil campaign, emphasizing the importance of presenting trustworthy electoral programs that resonate with the citizens of Kurdistan.

He stressed the need for the campaign to be "free from tensions between political entities and to avoid societal division," urging that "the election should showcase the positive image of Kurdistan, reflecting its rich cultural and social diversity.

Barzani noted that the aspirations of Kurdistan’s citizens are significant, requiring a broad platform for civilized competition between political entities, blocs, and candidates.

"Everyone is free to promote their policies and criticize them, but no party should be allowed to spread hatred. I want to emphasize the importance of respecting and protecting women's dignity," Barzani added.

He also highlighted the role of women in the campaign, saying that the presence of female candidates is a crucial indicator of progress in the Kurdistan Region.

"Political entities are not enemies; they are competitors. We all share Kurdistan and our destiny is unified. It is our collective responsibility to ensure a peaceful democratic process," he said.

Barzani stressed that post-election, the winners must come together to form a government, and those in opposition should work constructively with the Kurdistan Regional Government and its institutions in legislative and oversight capacities.

He described peaceful coexistence among all components of society as a "bright face and solid foundation for the Kurdistan Region," and affirmed that "we all share in the achievements of Kurdistan, and it is our duty to protect this coexistence."

Barzani further urged the protection of the symbols representing all communities during the campaign and expressed support for the free will of all components in the Region. He called on security institutions to ensure fair, transparent, and problem-free elections.

"We, in the presidency, have engaged in long negotiations with political entities to resolve disputes regarding the elections. We were never in favor of delaying them, but for the higher interests of Kurdistan and to ensure the participation of all political parties and communities, we postponed the elections several times," Barzani clarified.

In conclusion, Barzani thanked the federal government, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and Iraqi Chief Justice Faiq Zidan for their full cooperation in addressing the challenges surrounding the organization of the elections.

He also expressed gratitude to the Independent High Electoral Commission, the international community, the United Nations representatives, and Iraq's friendly nations for their support in ensuring successful elections in Kurdistan.