President Barzani discusses strengthening ties with Indian Ambassador

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Wednesday, with the Indian Ambassador to Iraq, Prashant Pise, as the ambassador concluded his tenure.

In a statement, the President expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his efforts in “strengthening relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, wishing him success in his future endeavors.”

The Indian ambassador, in turn, thanked President Barzani and relevant authorities for their support, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing relations and cooperation in various fields between India, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting, attended by the Indian Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, also discussed the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections.