President Nechirvan Barzani offers condolences on the passing of author Akinci

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, expressed his condolences on the death of Kurdish writer, politician, and intellectual Tariq Diyaa Akinci.

In a condolence message, Barzani stated, "I extend my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and share in your grief."

He added, "I hope that God grants the deceased eternal mercy and inspires us all with patience and solace. We appreciate and value his work and service, and he will always be remembered."