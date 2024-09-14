President Nechirvan Barzani urges promoting Kurdish message globally through art

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani urged, on Saturday, that the message of the Kurdish nation be conveyed to the world through artistic works and theater.

His remarks came during a speech at a theatrical performance held in Duhok, which featured around 200 actors and actresses from the Region.

In his address, President Barzani emphasized that “the achievements of the Kurdistan Region were not easily won,” stressing the need for “younger generations to preserve them.”

He highlighted the importance of using art—films and theater—to share the message of the Kurdish people with the world.

Barzani added that “every household in Kurdistan, from Zakho to Khanaqin, has a story of displacement, sacrifice, martyrdom, and struggle,” expressing hope for the realization of the freedom and dreams for which the Kurdish people have long fought.