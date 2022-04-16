US ambassador to Kuwait to represent her country in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The US ambassador to Kuwait, Alina Romanowski, on Saturday said she will represent her country in Iraq as an ambassador after the conclusion of her current mission.

Romanowski's remarks came during a farewell statement after years of service in Kuwait.

"I am grateful to his highness, the Amir Sheikh Nawaf, and the Kuwaiti people for extending such a warm welcome to me in my first ambassadorial post. Your country has been my second home these past two years," she said.

"It has been an honor to represent the United States as the 18th ambassador to Kuwait. I am excited for my next role as US ambassador to Iraq but I will take many memories from my time here," the US diplomat stated.