Iraq's Foreign Minister urges US to pressure Israel after high Middle East tensions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the "dangerous developments" in the Middle East with US Ambassador Alina Romanowski.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting followed Hussein’s recent visit to Washington, where he held talks with senior US officials. The discussions centered on the potential for a broader regional conflict.

The statement highlighted concerns about the escalating situation in the Middle East, with the possibility of war involving multiple countries. Hussein “called on the US government to exert pressure on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing the need to prevent the conflict from expanding to other nations in the region.”