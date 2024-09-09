Leader Barzani, US Ambassador discuss political situation, terrorist threats, and Coalition forces

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani met with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski and US Consul General in Erbil, Steven Bitner for talks on various issues.

According to a statement from Barzani’s headquarters in the Saladin resort, “The discussions also touched on the political situation in Iraq and the wider region, including the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections scheduled for October.”

Both parties stressed the importance of holding the elections in a free and tension-free environment.

The meeting also covered the ongoing presence of International Coalition forces in Iraq and the persistent terrorist threats facing the country and the region.

Romanowski highlighted the outcomes of Barzani’s recent visit to Baghdad, which “had a significant impact on the perspectives of Iraqi political factions, fostering a positive climate for addressing key issues.”