US Ambassador praises Leader Barzani's historic visit to Baghdad for bridging gaps

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, described Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's recent visit to Baghdad as “a significant step in bridging political divides.”

According to his office, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party met with Romanowski, who congratulated him on the “successful parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.”

“The US Ambassador also hailed the scheduled first session of the Kurdistan Parliament [on December, 2] as an important milestone.”

Moreover, she expressed hope that discussions among Kurdish political parties would lead to an agreement and the formation of the 10th Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Regarding July’s visit of Barzani to Baghdad, the first in six years, Romanowski said it “had helped bring together political factions and strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq's federal government.”

In turn, the KDP leader acknowledged “the positive progress in US-Kurdistan and US-Iraq relations,” stressing the importance of continuing and expanding cooperation.

“The meeting also touched on the current political situation, regional developments, and the growing threat of terrorism, as well as measures to safeguard peace and stability in Iraq and the broader region,” according to the statement.