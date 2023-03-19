Iraq's weekly crude exports to US surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, climb last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.423 million bpd of crude oil from seven states last week, 245 million bpd below a daily rate of 5.668 billion bpd the week before.

The US daily crude imports from Iraq averaged 346 thousand bpd during this period. The week before, it stood at 265 thousand bpd.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.371 million bpd and Mexico follows with 633 thousand bpd. Saudi Arabia and Iraq supplied the US with 385 and 346 thousand bpd, respectively.

US crude imports from Columbia stood at 249 thousand bpd. Only Brazil (178 thousand bpd) and Nigeria (170 thousand bpd) trumped Ecuador, that dwindles in the last spot this week by 46 thousand bpd.