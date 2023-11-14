US describe attacks on its bases in Iraq as "unacceptable"

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the US State Department, Samuel Werburg, described the ongoing attacks on American military bases in Iraq and Syria, which have recently intensified, as "unacceptable and unsustainable." He affirmed his country's readiness to "take further necessary measures to protect our people and facilities."

This statement comes as the Pentagon revealed that US forces have faced over 46 drone and missile attacks in Iraq and Syria in recent weeks. These attacks are seen as a response to Washington's support for Israel in the conflict with Gaza.

Approximately 2,500 US soldiers are deployed in Iraq for advisory roles within the framework of combating the terrorist organization ISIS, while around 900 US soldiers are stationed at several bases in Syria.

Werburg outlined the US stance on these attacks, expressing concerns about further escalation in the Middle East. He stated in an interview with "Sky News Arabia" that President Joe Biden had recently ordered a defensive airstrike in eastern Syria against a facility used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated groups.

He further clarified that this precise strike was in response to recent attacks by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its affiliates on US and coalition bases in Iraq and Syria. He emphasized the intention to disrupt and limit the capabilities of groups directly responsible for targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria as part of the mission to defeat ISIS.

The spokesperson for the US State Department reiterated that such attacks were unacceptable and cannot persist. President Biden and the US government are fully prepared to take additional necessary actions to protect their people and facilities while continuing to urge against any escalation.

"Despite not seeking conflict with Iran, the United States will take necessary measures to safeguard its citizens and interests", Werburg added, "Therefore, these strikes are seen as responses to a series of continuous attacks by groups aligned with Tehran."