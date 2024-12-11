France pledges continued support to Iraq in countering ISIS resurgence

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot assured his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, that France remains committed to working with Baghdad to prevent the resurgence of Islamic State (ISIS).

Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Hussein, who also serves as Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister, received a phone call from Barrot.

During the discussion, “both officials emphasized the importance of joint efforts to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria and to prevent the group from rebuilding its capabilities.”

The ministers reiterated the need to maintain and strengthen bilateral cooperation to ensure security and stability in the region.

Discussions also covered the security, military, and political dimensions of the Syrian crisis.

Both sides stressed the importance of activating the UN-led process to achieve an inclusive political resolution in Syria, ensuring that all Syrian communities are represented and their rights protected.

The call further highlighted “the necessity of sustained coordination between Iraq and France, along with engaging key regional players such as Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, and other Arab nations, to address the broader impact of Syria’s situation on neighboring countries.”