PM Al-Sudani welcomes French President's upcoming visit to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, regional stability, and advancing economic cooperation.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office, the PM highlighted the steady progress in Iraq-France relations since his visit to Paris nearly two years ago, which culminated in the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. He also welcomed the planned visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Iraq, underscoring shared views on key regional issues.

Al-Sudani expressed Iraq’s intention to host a Franco-Iraqi Business Forum in Baghdad to deepen economic engagement and encourage investment. He emphasized the importance of regional stability—particularly in Syria—and reiterated Iraq’s support for inclusive governance based on peaceful coexistence among all communities.

Barrot conveyed greetings from President Macron and praised the progress Iraq has made under al-Sudani’s leadership, calling the country a “successful and investment-attractive environment” with improving security and economic indicators.

The French foreign minister reaffirmed France’s commitment to strengthening coordination with Iraq, especially in economic development, and encouraged French companies to expand their operations in the Iraqi market.

He also confirmed ongoing military and security cooperation, including joint counter-terrorism efforts and defense equipment agreements. Barrot said France aligns with Iraq on many aspects of the regional situation, particularly regarding developments in Syria.