President Barzani, Iraq’s PM hold “productive” talks in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Saturday.

On X, Barzani noted that the meeting covered “recent developments in the country, stability of the wider region, and other pressing issues,” describing it as “productive.”

It’s always a pleasure to meet my friend, Prime Minister @mohamedshia. We had a productive discussion this morning in Baghdad on recent developments in the country, stability of the wider region, and other pressing issues. pic.twitter.com/jAOfCznoP9 — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 22, 2025

Earlier, the Kurdish President arrived in the capital for an official visit and participated in the 7th International Baghdad Dialogue Conference, attended by Al-Sudani and other senior officials.