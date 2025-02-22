President Barzani, Iraq’s PM hold “productive” talks in Baghdad

President Barzani, Iraq’s PM hold “productive” talks in Baghdad
2025-02-22T10:18:37+00:00

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Saturday.

On X, Barzani noted that the meeting covered “recent developments in the country, stability of the wider region, and other pressing issues,” describing it as “productive.”

Earlier, the Kurdish President arrived in the capital for an official visit and participated in the 7th International Baghdad Dialogue Conference, attended by Al-Sudani and other senior officials.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon