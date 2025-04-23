French FM: Paris raises Leader Barzani's role in peace

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot commended Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani for fostering unity among Kurdish factions.

Barrot, accompanied by French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel and French Consul in Erbil Yann Braem, discussed regional developments with Barzani during a meeting in the Salahuddin resort near Erbil, focusing on bilateral ties, political dynamics in the Kurdistan Region, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The talks also touched on Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections and the situation in Syria, where both sides emphasized the need for dialogue and reconciliation among Kurdish groups.

Meanwhile, Barzani stressed the importance of continued efforts toward a peaceful resolution to the Kurdish issue in Turkiye and reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s support for initiatives that promote peace, before accepting Barrot’s invitation to visit Paris and attend a ceremony honouring the sacrifices of the Kurdish Peshmerga in the fight against terrorism.