PM Barzani, French FM discuss KRG-Baghdad ties, cabinet formation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Erbil to discuss ties with the federal government and the formation of the next Kurdistan cabinet.

The Kurdistan Regional Government announced in a statement that the meeting addressed ways to deepen bilateral relations, the Region’s relationship with the federal government, and stressed the importance of forming the new cabinet.

Barrot arrived in Erbil today to meet with senior Kurdish officials as part of his official visit to Iraq.