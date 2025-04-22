KRG sends March revenue share to Federal treasury

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy announced the transfer of its share of non-oil revenues for March to the account of Iraq’s federal Ministry of Finance.

The transferred amount totaled 48.2 billion Iraqi dinars (about $36.7 million), according to a statement issued by the ministry. Last month, the KRG transferred nearly 48 billion Iraqi dinars (about $37.2 million) in non-oil income to the federal authorities in Baghdad.