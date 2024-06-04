USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates for the US dollar surged in Baghdad and Erbil upon the close of trading on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped with the closing of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad, registering 145,600 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 146,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 144,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,350 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 145,250 IQD per $100.