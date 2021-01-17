US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The dollar's exchange rate rose on the main stock exchange in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region, today, January 17.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 144,100 Iraqi dinars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange recorded 1,44050 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that the buying and selling prices also increased in the banking shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 144500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 143500 dinars for every 100 Dollar.

In Erbil, the dollar prices also rose, as the selling price reached 144,000 dinars while the purchase price amounted to 143,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.