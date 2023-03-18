US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rate for the US dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) increased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to the Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the USD closed at a rate of 156,500 IQD to 100 at al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, which is 100 IQD higher than the opening rate in the morning.

In Baghdad's parallel markets, the selling and buying rates for the USD settled at 157,500 and 155,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the selling and buying rates for the USD closed at 156,650 and 155,650 IQD to 100, respectively.