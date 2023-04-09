Iraqi Dinar appreciates as the US Dollar falls in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar continued to decline on Sunday in the main bourse in the capital, Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

Al-Kifah and Harithiya central bourses in Baghdad registered 146,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars at 1:00 pm, while this morning's rates were 147,950 dinars per 100 dollars.

The selling and buying prices also dropped in the local markets of Baghdad, where the selling price reached 147,500 dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying prices were 145,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

According to a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency, the value of the US dollar also fell in Erbil, where the selling price was 146,250 dinars per 100 dollars, and the buying price was 145,250 dinars per 100 dollars.