Slight dip in US Dollar exchange rates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a minor decline today, Tuesday, in both the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad posted exchange rates of 152,900 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars in the morning, whereas the selling prices stood at 153,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars yesterday, Sunday.

Meanwhile, the dollar rates at local currency exchange shops in the domestic markets of Baghdad remained stable, with a selling price of 154,000 dinars, while the buying prices were at 152,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange market experienced a marginal decrease as well, with selling rates reaching 153,500 dinars and buying rates at 153,400 dinars for 100 US dollars.