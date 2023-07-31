US Dollar Slightly Rises Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar climbed against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil as the stock exchanges closed.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the dollar prices rose with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 150,100 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars. This indicates a slight upswing compared to the morning prices, which stood at 149,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad, selling prices stabilized at 151,000 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price settled at 149,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar value edged higher. The selling price of 100 dollars reached 150,350 dinars, and the purchase price was 150,300 dinars for the same amount.