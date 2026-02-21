US may accept limited Iran uranium enrichment

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump’s administration is prepared to consider allowing Iran limited “token” nuclear enrichment if it eliminates any path to a nuclear weapon, Axios reported on Saturday.

A senior US official told the outlet that Washington will review a forthcoming written proposal from Tehran before deciding whether to continue talks or take other action. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said the draft will be finalized within days.

Trump could still order military strikes "as soon as this weekend." The Pentagon has presented options that include targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son.

Meanwhile, the New York Times, citing satellite imagery and flight data, reported that more than 60 US attack aircraft are stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, nearly triple the usual number, with at least 68 transport aircraft arriving since February 15.

On February 19, Trump warned that Iran had 15 days to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal” in the ongoing negotiations or face consequences, while Tehran reiterated its right to continue uranium enrichment. The two sides resumed Omani-mediated talks this month, holding a first round in Muscat and a second in Geneva.

