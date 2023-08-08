US dollar continues its upward against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recorded a morning exchange rate of 151,000 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars. This marks a slight increase from the previous day's figure of 150,500 dinars against 100 dollars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, dollar prices witnessed a similar surge. The selling price reached 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while the purchasing price settled at 150,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the local stock market reported an escalation, with the selling price at 151,650 dinars and the purchasing price at 151,550 dinars for every 100 US dollars.