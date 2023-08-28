Dollar gains in Baghdad and Erbil Markets with exchange closures

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rates rose Monday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil with the closure of central stock exchanges.

According to Shafaq News correspondent report, the dollar experienced a notable surge with the closure of trading in the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

The dollar's value reached a new benchmark of 153,800 Iraqi dinars against every 100 dollars, surpassing the morning's rates of 153,300 dinars.

The selling price surged to 154,750 Iraqi dinars, and the buying price climbed to 152,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, The selling price scaled to 154,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the purchase price following suit at 154,150 dinars.