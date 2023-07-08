Dollar Falls in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ The price of the US dollar declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges closure.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the dollar prices dropped to 147,350 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars following the closure. This contrasts the morning rates of 147,550 dinars against 100 dollars.

The report further highlighted the decline in buying and selling prices in exchange shops across local markets in Baghdad. The selling price reached 148,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price stood at 146,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar also edged lower, with the selling price reaching 147,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 147,000 dinars for the same amount.