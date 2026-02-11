US forces withdraw from Al-Tanf base in Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

US forces have withdrawn from the Al-Tanf base in southern Syria, near the Syria–Iraq–Jordan border, ending a years-long presence at the strategic tri-border site, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Wednesday.

According to the Observatory, US-led Coalition convoys departed Al-Tanf toward Jordan and handed the base to Syria’s government. Neither the Global Coalition nor US Central Command has confirmed the reported US troop withdrawal from Al-Tanf.

The Al-Tanf base had long served as a key US military outpost in Syria, where US and allied forces enforced a 55-kilometer security zone to block Syrian government forces under Bashar Al-Assad and allied armed groups. The base also supported counter-ISIS operations and monitored militant activity in the Syrian desert.

Days earlier, the US-led Coalition evacuated Al-Shaddadi base in Hasakah province, one of its largest military installations in northeastern Syria, along with the Kharab Al-Jir and Qasrak bases. Al-Shaddadi recently came under Syrian government control after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew toward Hasakah.

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration was weighing options to scale back or fully withdraw US troops from Syria after Syrian government forces moved close to US positions during operations involving the SDF.

