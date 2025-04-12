Iraqi Prime Minister in Erbil for talks with KRG
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia
Al-Sudani arrived in Erbil on Saturday for an official visit aimed at advancing
dialogue with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on key unresolved issues
between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.
Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received upon
his arrival at Erbil International Airport.
Since taking office in October 2022, Al-Sudani
has made several visits to the Kurdish capital, with his most recent trip
taking place in November 2024. Past visits have focused on contentious
issues such as oil exports, revenue-sharing mechanisms, and political
cooperation between the federal and regional governments.
This visit comes amid ongoing tensions over the
Kurdistan Region’s share of the federal budget and delays in salary payments to
public sector employees—issues that have strained relations between Erbil and
Baghdad for more than a decade.
It also follows Iraq’s announcement last week
that parliamentary elections will be held on November 11.
A government source indicated that Al-Sudani’s visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen political alliances nationwide ahead of the vote.