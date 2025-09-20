PM Barzani urges Baghdad to honor Kurdish rights as oil deal takes shape

Shafaq News – Duhok

Oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s federal government reached an initial understanding on financial entitlements related to crude extraction costs, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani confirmed on Saturday.

During the inauguration of the Sheikhan–Lalish road in Duhok province, Barzani said discussions with Baghdad on the federal budget and monthly salary payments for Kurdistan’s employees remain ongoing. “There are no obstacles from our side,” he said, “but hindrances and excuses are being created by others in the course of the negotiations. We are always working to remove them and to secure the financial entitlements of the Kurdistan people and citizens.”

This is a breaking story...