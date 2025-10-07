PM Barzani, al-Hakim discuss Baghdad-Erbil energy cooperation

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed resolving key disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and expanding cooperation during a meeting with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom (al-Hikma) Movement.

Erbil-Baghdad disputes: A cycle of missed opportunities and deep-seated divides

According to a statement, the meeting focused on the recent tripartite agreement to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, which both sides said should pave the way for long-awaited federal oil and gas legislation. The discussions also covered KRG initiatives to modernize governance and strengthen economic ties with Baghdad.

Barzani reaffirmed the Region’s readiness to assist in Iraq’s chronic electricity shortages, pointing to the success of the KRG’s Ronaky 24-hour power project and its digital banking reform program, including the Hasabi financial inclusion platform.

The two leaders also touched on the upcoming November parliamentary elections, expressing hope that the vote would usher in a new phase of dialogue and stability that safeguards the rights of all Iraqi communities.