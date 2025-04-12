Erbil talks: Iraq’s al-Sudani, Kurdish PM seek constitutional solutions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Saturday, with Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from both media offices, the talks focused on resolving all outstanding issues between both countries and removing obstacles in accordance with the Constitution and the law, in a way that ensures justice and benefits all Iraqis.

The two leaders reviewed key national and regional challenges, stressing the importance of partnership and coordination. They called for a “balanced policy grounded in cooperation and mutual interests with brotherly and friendly nations.”

Al-Sudani noted that Iraq had “successfully navigated various internal and external crises,” reaffirming his administration’s commitment to economic growth and national stability.

The meeting followed al-Sudani’s arrival in Erbil earlier in the day for an official visit aimed at advancing dialogue on unresolved administrative, financial, and security matters between the federal government and the semi-autonomous Kurdish Region.