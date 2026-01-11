Israel prepares new military operation in Gaza

Shafaq News– Middle East

Israel plans for a new offensive in Gaza that could be launched in March, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Citing an Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity, the report revealed that the plans aim to extend Israeli control beyond the current so-called “yellow line” inside the strip.

“Such an operation would not proceed without approval and support from the United States,” the official noted, adding that Washington is working to preserve a fragile ceasefire and to advance talks toward a second phase aimed at addressing Gaza’s future, including the disarmament of Hamas.

Despite coordination with the United States on maintaining the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains skeptical that efforts to disarm Hamas will succeed, the report indicated, prompting instructions to the military to prepare contingency plans.

A US-sponsored ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas on October 9, 2025, ending more than two years of conflict in Gaza that left at least 71,395 Palestinians dead and 171,287 injured, according to the Strip’s Health Ministry.

The first phase of the truce included the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas during the October 7 operation, a phased Israeli withdrawal toward the “yellow line,” and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The second phase envisions a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the deployment of international forces to help maintain stability, and the establishment of governing structures for the territory.

