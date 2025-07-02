June's toll: +20 Israeli soldiers killed as Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

June marked the deadliest month for Israeli forces in Gaza this year, with 20 soldiers and officers killed, according to Israeli media outlets.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that fifteen of the deaths occurred on June 24 during clashes with Palestinian fighters in the southern city of Khan Younis. Although Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi indicated that the military is approaching its operational objectives in Gaza, forces continue to encounter strong resistance, the paper noted.

The escalation in hostilities has coincided with a renewed push on the diplomatic front to bring an end to the war. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel had agreed “to the necessary conditions to finalize” a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

According to sources cited by Axios, the proposal outlines the removal of the remaining Hamas leadership, the establishment of an interim governing body backed by Arab states such as Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The framework also includes provisions for opening exit routes for Gazans who wish to leave, reviving regional normalization talks, and expanding the Abraham Accords to incorporate Saudi Arabia and Syria. A potential US move to recognize limited Israeli sovereignty in parts of the West Bank is also being weighed as part of the broader deal.

As of now, Hamas has not issued an official statement regarding the proposal.