Trump declares Israel–Hamas ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Hamas have both signed the first phase of what he called a “historic and unprecedented” peace plan.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the agreement ensures the release of all hostages held in Gaza and sets terms for Israel to withdraw its forces to a mutually agreed line as “the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

Trump later told reporters that he may travel to the Middle East on October 12, saying negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire were “going very well.”

According to Israeli and Arab media, both sides accepted the main provisions of the US-backed plan, including a full ceasefire, a phased Israeli withdrawal from most of Gaza, and the simultaneous release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The initial phase reportedly involves the release of 20 Israeli hostages, followed by a gradual exchange of detainees from both sides.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have been taking place in Cairo since October 6 under Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediation.