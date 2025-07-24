US blames Hamas as Gaza negotiations fail

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States has recalled its Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his team from Doha on Thursday after ceasefire negotiations with Hamas broke down.

In a press briefing, Deputy State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott linked the move to Hamas’s latest response, which he described as showing no willingness to engage constructively.

“The issue is not our commitment to a ceasefire, but Hamas’s readiness to move forward,” Pigott noted, stressing that all options remain open, though no alternative steps were disclosed.

Pigott also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling aid deliveries insufficient. He further stressed that Washington is working to ensure aid reaches civilians directly and avoids diversion. “We are fully aware of the scale of the disaster in the Strip.”

Earlier, both the US and Israel withdrew their delegations from the Doha talks, describing Hamas’s latest position as a “major obstacle” to reaching an agreement.