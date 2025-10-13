Sharm El-Sheikh Summit: US, Egypt, Turkiye, Qatar sign Gaza truce

Shafaq News – Sharm El-Sheikh (Updated on Tuesday at 11:13 a.m.)

More than 31 leaders from countries and international organizations gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday for the Peace Summit on Gaza, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump.

The summit, titled the “Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit,” resulted in a deal signed by the US, Egypt, Turkiye, and Qatar regarding the agreement between Israel and Hamas, bringing a permanent halt to the Israeli war in Gaza.

The deal also includes prisoner exchanges, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the establishment of a Palestinian transitional administration to manage the territory’s affairs.

Opening the session, Trump expressed gratitude to al-Sisi, highlighting Egypt’s 7,000-year-old civilization. He also acknowledged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “an amazing man” and lauded Qatar’s contributions, describing Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as a remarkable leader.

Ahead of the summit, Trump underscored the efforts of regional partners, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Egypt, in reaching the agreement, describing the current period in the Middle East as “outstanding.”

While noting the widespread interest from countries seeking a peaceful settlement, he warned that oil-rich Iraq could encounter serious difficulties if it fails to manage its resources effectively.

Meanwhile, Al-Sisi framed the Gaza agreement as a major achievement, stressing the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and return the remains of Israeli hostages to their families.

Read more: Sharm El-Sheikh Summit: A narrow opening or a carefully staged pause?