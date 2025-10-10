US to deploy troops over Gaza’s ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza

The United States plans to deploy 200 troops to Israel in the coming days as part of a mission to monitor the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has recently taken effect.

Israeli broadcaster i24NEWS quoted a US official who revealed that the deployment aims to establish a coordination center in Israel to manage various issues expected to arise in Gaza in the near term, to facilitate stable governance in the area.

According to the report, the center will assist in coordinating humanitarian aid, logistical support, and international efforts involving different countries and organizations operating in Gaza.

The official noted that the coordination center is designed to prevent potential chaos and ensure effective communication among all involved parties. “Each country and organization working in Gaza will have representatives at the center,” the official added.

The mission will also focus on tracking the ceasefire’s implementation. While no US troops will be deployed on the ground in Gaza, the official said personnel will report to U.S. authorities and that aerial surveillance may be used to support monitoring efforts.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkiye will be responsible for overseeing the Gaza ceasefire agreement implementation.