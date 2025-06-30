Syria-Israel meeting under consideration during upcoming UN summit

Shafaq News – Middle East

A potential first-of-its-kind meeting between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly under discussion on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to sources cited by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

KAN reported on Monday that Netanyahu is preparing for an official visit to the United States, where the Syria file is expected to feature prominently. President al-Sharaa is also planning what has been described as a “historic visit” to New York in September to attend the annual UN meetings.

A Syrian source familiar with the matter told KAN that normalizing relations with Israel has become a strategic priority for Damascus. The source added that Syria rejects Iranian interference in its internal affairs and opposes the presence of non-state armed groups on its territory, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

According to the same source, Syria’s primary demand in the current indirect talks is the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Syria. The status of the Golan Heights, he said, is not part of the discussions at this stage.

US President Donald Trump recently told Fox News that Syria could be a potential candidate for joining the Abraham Accords, noting that sanctions on Damascus had been lifted to create diplomatic space. Trump identified Iran as the main obstacle to broader regional normalization.

Earlier reporting by Israeli outlet Ynet indicated that indirect negotiations between Syria and Israel—facilitated by Arab mediators and involving US participation—have made progress. The talks are said to focus on a possible security arrangement, involving Israeli military withdrawal and a halt to airstrikes, alongside Israeli proposals for establishing a buffer zone. A final agreement, however, is not expected in the near term.