Israel denies Netanyahu refused security deal with Syria

Reports claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to sign a security agreement with Syria in September are incorrect, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated on Tuesday.

In a statement, the office said, “Discussions never reached the stage of agreements or understandings with Syria, and also published reports do not reflect the reality of the communications between the two sides,” according to multiple media outlets.

The denial followed a Reuters report claiming that US-mediated talks aimed at establishing a new security arrangement had stalled. Sources said the negotiations broke down over Israel’s request to open a “humanitarian corridor” to Syria’s southern Suwayda province.

Six rounds of meetings between Syrian and Israeli officials, facilitated by the United States, were held in an effort to reach a security understanding along the border, but no tangible results were achieved.

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa emphasizes his country’s rejection of Israel’s proposal for a demilitarized zone in southern Syria, calling it a direct threat to Syrian security. He also accused Israel of exporting its crises beyond its borders following the Gaza war, citing over 1,000 airstrikes and 400 ground incursions since December 8, 2024.

Damascus insists on adhering to the 1974 separation-of-forces agreement as the foundation for any future discussions and stresses the need for Israeli forces to withdraw from areas occupied after December 8, 2024.

