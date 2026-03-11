Hezbollah rockets strike Northern Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah launched a large-scale rocket attack on Wednesday targeting Israeli positions and settlements near the Lebanese border.

In a statement, the group detailed that the operation, named Al-Asf Al-Maakoul, focused on northern Israeli settlements of Misgav Am and Metula. It also hit concentrations of Israeli soldiers at several sites near the border, including the Hamames military position south of Al-Khiam, Wadi Al-Asafir south of Al-Khiam, and an area east of the Al-Khiam detention center.

Israeli public broadcaster reported two injuries in the attacks, while Israel Hayom confirmed multiple direct hits across the targeted areas.

Early warning sirens were activated by the Israeli Home Front Command after detection of rocket fire, prompting roughly one million residents to seek shelter. In retaliation, the Israeli army conducted airstrikes in Lebanon, striking Hezbollah positions along Beirut’s southern suburb, reportedly used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع بدأ شن موجة غارات واسعة في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية🔸بدأ جيش الدفاع قبل قليل موجة غارات واسعة ضد بنى تحتية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في الضاحية الجنوبية. 🔸تتواصل عمليات الاعتراض. 🔸سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل بقوة ضد حزب الله الإرهابي الذي قرر الانضمام إلى… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 11, 2026

On X, Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned that neutralizing Hezbollah’s threat could take time, stressing that the next 24 hours would be crucial in shaping the trajectory of the confrontation with the group.